Istanbul hosts global e-export summit IGEXX 2026

The Istanbul Global E-Export Summit, known as IGEXX 2026, opened its doors on Friday to connect ecosystem leaders and shape the future of cross-border digital trade.

The Türkiye Exporters Assembly organized the biennial flagship gathering in strategic collaboration with the Electronic Commerce Business Association under the coordination of the Trade Ministry.

The summit highlighted the theme "Beyond Borders" for the 2026 edition to address crossing countries and platforms alongside the next frontiers of technology, resilience, and intelligent growth.

The event brought together global marketplaces, leading retailers, ambitious brands scaling cross-border, technology integration partners, logistics providers, and policymakers.

Summit organizers stated that geopolitical shifts, growing fragmentation, supply chain recalibration, regulatory divergence, and intensified global competition rewrote cross-border commerce in real time.

They noted that the AI revolution changed the rules of discovery, demand creation, operations, and customer experience.

The gathering emphasized that the advantage in the digital era belongs to those who turn data into judgment, speed into strategy, and automation into an edge.

Participants discussed the necessity of moving from big data to big mind during the comprehensive sessions.

The event featured various panels such as "Beyond AI: The Energy Challenge of the Digital Economy," "The New Trade Map: How Global Disruptions Are Reshaping E-Export," and "Selling to Strangers: Building Trust Beyond Borders with AI."

The summit also hosted the "Beyond Borders Awards" to celebrate e-export success stories and concrete partnerships.





