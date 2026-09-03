Trump, UAE president discuss Middle East developments in phone call

US President Donald Trump and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed developments in the Middle East during a phone call, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts concerning them, according to the news agency.

They also discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen joint work in support of their mutual interests.

No further details were provided.

On Wednesday, White House envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly met UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the regional crisis and next steps on Iran.

Washington is pushing a new economic pressure campaign against Tehran, according to reports.

Tensions have escalated amid renewed Iran-US clashes, with Washington carrying out strikes inside Iran and Tehran retaliating against US military facilities across the region, including in the UAE.

The latest escalation began after a US strike on Iran's Larak Island on Sunday ended a roughly month-long lull in hostilities.





