Russia to shut Goethe-Institut branches in response to German move: Lavrov

Russia will close Goethe-Institut branches in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg in response to Germany's decision to close the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

Speaking at a lecture organized by the Znanie Society on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Lavrov rejected Russia's involvement in a drone incident at Leipzig Airport, Germany, in early August.

He said German authorities based their decision on an assumption that the drone resembled those used by Russia.

"There are Goethe-Institut branches in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. Of course, they will be closed after our cultural center was expelled from there," Lavrov said.

"Otherwise, we would not respect ourselves," he added.

Lavrov said Germany's decision marked the end of its cultural presence in Russia, which had continued despite deteriorating relations over Ukraine.

The German government announced on Sept. 1 that it would terminate the agreement governing the activities of the Russian House in Berlin following a drone incident at Leipzig Airport.

Germany attributed responsibility for the drone incident to Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin rejected the accusation, describing the incident as a provocation and saying Germany's measures represented a serious escalation in bilateral relations.





