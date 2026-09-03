Real Madrid defender convicted of drink-driving

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been convicted of drink-driving, fined €14,400 ($16,800) and banned from driving for eight months, Spanish news agency EFE reported Wednesday.

EFE said the 23-year-old was stopped at a traffic checkpoint in southern Gran Canaria at around 6.30 am local time (0430GMT) Aug. 16 while driving a Porsche Macan GTS.

Asencio recorded alcohol levels of 0.90 milligrams per liter of exhaled air in an initial breathalyzer test and 0.88 mg/l in a second test.

He admitted the offense during an expedited trial held three days later in San Bartolome de Tirajana and accepted the sentence proposed by prosecutors.

Asencio was fined €120 per day for four months, amounting to €14,400, and had his driver's license suspended for eight months.

The defender is currently sidelined after sustaining a muscle injury to his right thigh July 30.

Real Madrid said his recovery was being monitored, while media reports indicated that he could return to action in mid-September.

Asencio is also due to stand trial in a separate case involving the alleged unauthorized sharing of sexually explicit videos involving two women, one of whom was a minor at the time.

Prosecutors accuse Asencio of sharing material recorded by others without consent. Evidence in the case did not indicate that he participated in recording the videos.

Asencio has denied violating the rights of either woman.



