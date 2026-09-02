US envoy to NATO expresses solidarity with Germany over Leipzig attack

The US ambassador to NATO on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Germany over recent hybrid attacks on Leipzig Airport.

"The United States stands in solidarity with Germany and all Allies in the face of efforts to cause harm and chaos on NATO territory," Matthew Whitaker wrote on US social media platform X.

Whitaker added: "We remain committed to NATO's collective defense and clear-eyed about the need for Allies to increase their capabilities to deter all threats to the Alliance."

His remarks came after Germany on Tuesday blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport last month and unveiled extensive measures and sanctions against Moscow.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said at a news conference in Berlin that investigators had found the plot was planned by Russian intelligence services and carried out by low-level operatives.

Leipzig Airport is a major freight hub and a key logistics node for military cargo, including Ukrainian Antonov flights. Officials have described the foiled drone strike as an attempt to disrupt that support chain without launching a conventional military attack.

Russia has rejected claims of assassinations, sabotage, drone incursions, and spying in countries allied with Ukraine, accusing Western governments of stoking "anti-Russian paranoia."





