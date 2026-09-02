UK premier, French president to attend Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opening

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the opening of the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition at the British Museum on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also be attending the exhibition as the tapestry returned to England from France for the first time in more than 900 years.

The 70-meter-long (230-foot) tapestry, originally embroidered in England but kept in France for centuries, tells the story of the Norman Conquest and the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

The exhibition marked the first day of Macron's two-day visit to the UK, which aims to build on close ties between the two countries, said a UK government statement.

"The historic moment reflects the close ties between the two nations as the Prime Minister and President Macron meet for the first time to continue to deepen cooperation on shared priorities and deliver for the people of the United Kingdom and France," the statement said.

The visit also marks the launch of the British Museum's "Bayeux Around Britain" program, a nationwide initiative designed to bring the story of the Bayeux Tapestry to communities across the UK.

"The return of the Bayeux Tapestry to England is a landmark moment in the history of our two nations, and I want people everywhere in the country to be able to enjoy it," Burnham said.

"As we celebrate our shared heritage, President Macron and I will continue to strengthen the relationship between our two nations," he added.





