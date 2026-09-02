Over 230 former Dutch officials urge tougher measures against Israel

More than 230 former Dutch officials urged the Netherlands on Wednesday to take stronger measures against Israel over its actions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The signatories, including former ministers, ambassadors, diplomats and civil servants, called for a comprehensive arms embargo and suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported.

In a letter to the government, they said measures taken so far, including a ban on products from illegal Israeli settlements, were insufficient given the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The group said the Netherlands should adopt measures "that are proportionate to the seriousness and extent of the violations in question."

The signatories include former politicians Job Cohen, Jozias van Aartsen, Jan Pronk and Ahmed Aboutaleb, as well as former diplomat Angelique Eijpe.

They also called for an investigation into possible involvement in international crimes by Dutch and Israeli nationals residing in the Netherlands who have served in the Israeli military.

The Dutch government has said it prefers to take measures against Israel within a European framework.

The letter follows earlier appeals by former Dutch officials for tougher action against Israel, including calls in March and September.

On Aug. 22, nearly 100 former French and British ambassadors issued a joint statement urging their governments to act together to uphold international law in Palestine.





