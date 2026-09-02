Just Stop Oil returns to streets with protest outside UK Parliament

Climate group Just Stop Oil (JSO) returned to the streets Wednesday with a demonstration outside the UK parliament, where police arrested a number of protesters.

In a statement, the group said police officers had arrested at least 60 protesters outside parliament during Prime Minister Andy Burnham's first Prime Minister's Questions session since taking office.

"The action takers today are demanding that the UK government stop approving all further oil and gas developments, and sign a Fossil Fuel Treaty to Just Stop Oil," said the statement.

The demonstration took place when dozens of protesters blocked the road on Parliament Square, with a significant number glued to the road.

"There are a further 40+ people demonstrating in support from the pavement," it noted.

The group also shared video footage from the protest on US social media platform X, saying: "Oil and gas projects are a death sentence. The gov must sign a fossil fuel treaty."

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said that they have arrested 47 protesters as of 4.13 pm local time (1513GMT) "on suspicion of public order offences."

"Some remaining protesters have glued themselves to the road and specialist officers are in attendance to remove them. The road is currently closed," it said in a statement.

It came almost one and a half years after the group's final demonstration in London in April last year. The decision to stop public protests followed its previous announcement that it would cease disruptive protests.

"Three years after bursting on the scene in a blaze of orange, at the end of April we will be hanging up the hi vis," JSO said in a statement in March 2025.