Uber to cut workforce by about 10% in organizational overhaul

Uber logo is seen in this illustration taken August 5, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Uber announced Wednesday that it will reduce its workforce by about 10% as part of an effort to streamline its organizational structure and speed up decision-making.

In a message to employees, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said management layers would be reduced, team structures simplified and certain roles reorganized.

The message said the changes would result in a workforce reduction of about 10%, with most affected employees already informed.

It emphasized that the decision was not related to the company's financial performance or employees' individual contributions, but was intended to simplify a complex organizational structure that had developed as the company grew and make it more agile and efficient.

The message added that a smaller and simpler organizational structure would allow for faster decision-making, while the resulting savings would be directed toward growth, innovation and future investments.