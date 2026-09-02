China asks US to follow ‘equal consultation’ after no consensus at G20 meeting

China on Wednesday urged the US and other G20 members to uphold "equal consultation" after the group's finance chiefs and central bank governors meeting ended without a joint communiqué, expressing "deep regret" over the lack of consensus.

"China had actively and constructively participated in discussions across all G20 tracks since the US assumed the group's rotating presidency for 2026, working to promote practical outcomes," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing, according to state-run Global Times.

He said the G20, as a primary platform for international economic cooperation, "should conduct coordination on major global economic issues in an objective, fair and balanced manner, based on consultations and equal participation."

"China hopes the US, as the presidency, and all members will follow these principles, respect the legitimate concerns of all parties and work toward positive outcomes" at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami, Guo said.

The US is the current chair of the bloc of the world's 20 largest economies and hosted the meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, this week.

According to the US Treasury, China objected to several points in the statement released by the G20 chair, the US, Tuesday at the end of the two-day meeting.

While the statement claimed the global economy "has remained resilient in the face of multiple shocks, including ongoing wars and conflicts," it said: "We agree that countries should take steps to eliminate non-market policies and practices that exacerbate imbalances."

Beijing reportedly differed over the phrases "imbalances" as well as "non-market policies," according to the UK-based Financial Times.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, described the two-day meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, as involving "very productive and positive conversations."

The meeting also saw Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in attendance, the first time since Russia launched its "special military operation" against Ukraine in 2022.





