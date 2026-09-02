5 charged after newborn found stabbed to death in UK

Five people, including a teenage girl, have been charged following the death of a newborn baby girl in Sheffield, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Wednesday.

Two men, two women and a teenage girl were charged after a forensic post-mortem found the baby's cause of death was stab wounds, a CPS statement said.

"Sadly the child was found dead at a property on Holywell Heights on Sunday 30 August after police officers responded to reports of a concern for the safety of an infant," the statement said.

The CPS said Andrea Skopova, 20, Peter Horvath, 19, Peter Horvath, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37, were charged with murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice by taking steps to conceal the killing of an infant.

A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to her age, was charged with perverting the course of justice, the CPS said.



