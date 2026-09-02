Afghanistan issued over 203,000 visas past year, says government spokesman

Afghanistan issued more than 203,000 visas to foreign nationals over the past year, a government spokesperson said Wednesday while outlining the country's foreign policy and diplomatic developments.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan had significantly expanded economic partnerships with neighboring countries as well as major regional and international powers under what he called a "balanced and economy-centric foreign policy," according to the government website.

The establishment of diplomatic and consular relations with Kuwait, the elevation of diplomatic ties with Pakistan to the ambassadorial level and Afghanistan's formal membership in the "Moscow Format" were among the major foreign policy developments during the year, he added.

Mujahid also noted that Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Afghan government in July last year.

On consular affairs, he said 203,693 visas were issued to foreign nationals, while 313,796 passports were issued to Afghan citizens living abroad over the past year.

In addition, 64,541 road passes were issued, while passport services remained operational at 28 Afghan diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

Mujahid said senior officials from various Afghan state institutions also made 93 visits to regional and other countries during the year as part of efforts to strengthen political ties and commercial cooperation.





