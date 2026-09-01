Erdoğan, Putin hail deepening ties and nuclear energy cooperation at SCO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic and energy ties.

Speaking during the meeting, Erdoğan underscored the depth of current diplomatic relations, stating that Türkiye-Russia ties are at a far more advanced level today than in any previous period. He highlighted future energy initiatives, noting that following the commissioning of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Türkiye plans to take further steps alongside Russia to launch additional nuclear energy projects.

Putin praised the partnership, characterizing Türkiye as one of Russia's privileged partners in both foreign policy and economic affairs. The Russian president credited the consistently high level of bilateral economic cooperation directly to Erdoğan's ongoing interest and leadership.

"Türkiye will take steps for new power plants with Russia"

Türkiye will take steps for new ⁠power plant ⁠projects with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ⁠said in remarks ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Together ⁠with (Russia), we ⁠will also take steps toward launching some new plants following the opening of ⁠the Akkuyu nuclear power plant," Erdoğan said as he met Putin on ⁠the sidelines ‌of ‌the Shanghai ⁠Cooperation ‌Organization summit in the Kyrgyz ⁠capital ⁠Bishkek.

Erdoğan: Türkiye-Russia ties at most advanced level during Putin meeting

Erdoğan said that Türkiye-Russia relations are at their most advanced level, as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kyrgyzstan.

"Today, I find it important to take advantage of such an opportunity. Türkiye-Russia relations are truly at a much more advanced level today than in any previous period," Erdoğan said during the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit.