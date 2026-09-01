News World Iran hardliner calls for pre-emptive strikes against US

Iran hardliner calls for pre-emptive strikes against US

Ultra-conservative Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian urged pre-emptive strikes on U.S. facilities in the Gulf on Tuesday, claiming Washington is seeking de-escalation due to fuel costs, munitions shortages, and upcoming elections.

An ultra-conservative Iranian politician has called for pre-emptive strikes against US facilities in the Gulf.



Washington is seeking to de-escalate tensions because of low ammunition stocks, high fuel prices and the upcoming US congressional elections, lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian claimed in a post on X on Tuesday.



"Now is the best time for a pre-emptive strike against US interests in the region, to force the enemy to retreat and break the blockade," his post continued.



Failing to seize this opportunity would be against Iran's national interest, he added.



Nabavian is regarded as an influential voice among Iran's fundamentalists.



Six months after it began, the conflict between the US and Iran has reached an impasse.



US President Donald Trump recently declared "economic warfare" on Tehran, with his administration promising to sanction countries that continue to do business with Iran in an effort to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal.



There was also a renewed military escalation in the Gulf over the weekend, with the US and Iran trading attacks for the first time in about a month.



Hardliners in Iran are sceptical about negotiations with the US and are calling for a confrontation.









