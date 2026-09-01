Russia in solidarity with Iranian people, Putin tells Pezeshkian

Russian President Vladimir Putin told ⁠Iranian ⁠President Masoud Pezeshkian at a meeting ⁠in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Tuesday that Moscow stood in solidarity ⁠with the ⁠Iranian people in the fight for their interests.

Putin also said ⁠that Russia and Iran will maintain their economic and trade ⁠relationship ‌despite ‌the current ⁠military ‌and political environment.

"During the meeting, the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia was reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in various fields," said the Iranian presidency in a statement accompanied by images of Putin and Pezeshkian shaking hands.