1 killed, 11 injured in car bomb attack in Colombia

At least one person was killed and 11 others, including two police officers, were injured in car bomb attack in Colombia, police said Tuesday.

The bomb concealed in a vehicle exploded late Monday outside the Los Patios police station in the city of Cucuta, near the border with Venezuela, the National Police said in a statement.

The blast caused significant structural damage to the station and destroyed several motorcycles and vehicles.

Police said nine civilians were wounded in the attack.

In a statement on US social media company X, President Abelardo de la Espriella said he has convened an emergency meeting following the incident.

"Colombia will not kneel before terrorism," he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.