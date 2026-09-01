British PM pledges 'stronger public control' over key services

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, addressing parliament Tuesday for the first time since taking power in July, said his government would exercise "stronger public control" over "essential" services, notably energy and water.

Appointed six weeks ago to replace Keir Starmer, Burnham told MPs he would give more detail in the government's 10-year plan for Britain due before the end of the year.

It will "set out plans for stronger public control over... essentials, making them work for people and places again", he said.

"Household energy bills are the highest in Europe. And the cost of energy is impacting business and inward investment," Burnham told the House of Commons.

Soon after entering Downing Street, Burnham announced a tax cut on household electricity bills due to enter force next month.

He has also decided to ease a tax on pubs and other hospitality venues.

"When it comes to the biggest issues facing the country, the economy and the cost-of-living crisis, people are looking for much more substantial change," Burnham said Tuesday.

"Britain is not where any of us would wish it to be. Things are not working as they should. Life is too expensive and too hard for too many.

"This is why this government's first moves were to give businesses and people a little breathing space."

Millions of Britons have been struggling with a years-long cost-of-living crisis and were recently been hit by big rises to their water bills to help UK water suppliers drowning in debt.

It comes amid mounting speculation that the government could nationalise the nation's biggest supplier, Thames Water.

Starmer, who stepped down as leader this summer after a tumultuous error-strewn two years in power, announced Tuesday he would quit parliament to focus on "international affairs".







