Iran strikes back at US positions: Iranian media

Iran launched missile and drone attacks against US positions on Tuesday, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said.

"Field observations indicate Iranian missiles and drones firing at enemy positions," the agency said.

The report came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces began striking IRGC targets in Iran.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.