India’s Modi urges freedom of navigation in talks with Iranian president amid Hormuz tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two leaders met in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on the sidelines of the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and discussed recent developments in the Middle East, "sharing perspectives on the evolving situation," according to a statement from Modi's office.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian since the US-Iran war began in late February, although the two leaders have spoken several times by phone.

Modi "expressed concern at the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," and "reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region."

Calling for "safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce," Modi emphasized that "civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances," according to the statement.

The meeting came amid renewed tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz after the US military attacked Lark Island near the strategic waterway overnight, prompting Iranian retaliation.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

Although a framework agreement was signed in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, the US launched a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences emerged over navigation in the strait.