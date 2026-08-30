U.S. forces strike Iranian launchers on Larak Island

US forces conducted a targeted strike against two Iranian launchers on Larak Island on Sunday after observing preparations to deploy rockets carrying sea mines, a US official told Axios.

The operation targeted systems intended to launch explosives into the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical oil transit point, which narrows to just 39 kilometers (24 miles) between Larak and Oman's Great Quoin Island.

Meanwhile, Iran's Fars news agency also reported that an explosion was heard on Lark Island, but the exact location and cause were not immediately known.

Further details regarding the outcome of the strike or potential casualties were not immediately available.

There was no official confirmation of the strike from either the US or the Iranian governments.

US President Donald Trump recently said that all mines had been removed from the Strait of Hormuz, and warned of a "zero tolerance policy" on new mine placement. He said Washington was utilizing "Space Force" technology to monitor the area with extreme precision.

Iranian officials have asserted that "no one except Iran knows the location" of the mines in the strategic waterway.