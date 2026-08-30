Fenerbahçe beat Samsunspor 2-0 away in Turkish Super Lig

Istanbul's Fenerbahçe defeated Samsunspor 2-0 away on Sunday in the third week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Muriqi opened the scoring in the third minute, converting Oğuz Aydın's cross from the left with a well-placed finish.

Fenerbahçe nearly doubled its lead in the 33rd minute when Muriqi's header struck the crossbar.

The visitors made it 2-0 in the 49th minute when Oguz Aydın collected İrfan Can Kahveci's pass and fired a powerful shot past goalkeeper Okan Kocuk from the right side of the penalty area.

Samsunspor threatened through Sekongo in the 27th and 73rd minutes, but both efforts missed the mark.

Muriqi came close to scoring again in the 55th minute, but Kocuk made a late save to turn his header behind for a corner.

Fenerbahçe held on comfortably to claim all three points.

- Sunday's Turkish Super Lig results

Başakşehir FK 1-1 Kasımpaşa

Eyüpspor 2-1 Alanyaspor