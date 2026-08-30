A NATO official said on Sunday Russia is stepping up hybrid acts in Europe, but that at this time the alliance sees no ⁠imminent threat of attack.

"Even ⁠as the Russians are facing very substantial resistance from Ukraine, they are stepping up attacks on Ukraine as well ⁠as hybrid acts in Europe," the official said.

"As always, NATO remains vigilant and alert to the variety of threats we face. At this time, we see no imminent threat of attack," the official said, adding: "We continue to stand with Ukraine. And NATO continues to work around the clock to keep our one billion ⁠people ⁠safe".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday that Poland and NATO must be prepared for various scenarios, and that a provocation by Russia against any NATO member cannot be ruled out.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe flew to Russia on Tuesday to meet briefly with intelligence ⁠counterparts.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Ratcliffe brought up the possibility of a Russian operation against a NATO member during that meeting, though it was unclear if that was the sole purpose of the trip.

German Chancellor ⁠Friedrich ‌Merz said ‌on Tuesday that the German government ⁠will soon announce who ‌is responsible for an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport earlier this month.

Russia has ⁠consistently denied any involvement in ⁠sabotage planning or attacks on Europe, and rejects ⁠such accusations as Western scaremongering.







