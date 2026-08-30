Closing chapters of terrorism will bring new hope to region: Turkish President Erdoğan

As the chapters of terrorism are closed, hopes will grow and a new wind will begin to blow across the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.

"As the chapters of terrorism are closed, as we have seen in Syria in recent days, hopes will grow and a new wind will begin to blow across our region," Erdoğan said at a special program in Ankara marking Türkiye's Aug. 30 Victory Day.

The day marks the decisive battle in 1922 that halted Greek advance in western Anatolia and paved the way for the final stages of the Turkish War of Independence, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and, ultimately, the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

- Vision for a 'terror-free region'

The president said Türkiye has made significant progress toward permanently resolving the terrorism issue that has affected the country for nearly half a century.

Recalling his call two years ago to strengthen the country's "home front," Erdoğan said the initiative had gained support both in politics and among the public.

"With the very valuable contributions of our People's Alliance partner, Mr. Devlet Bahceli, the doors to a new era have opened in our country," he said.

Erdoğan said Ankara has also put forward a broader vision for a "terror-free region," adding that this vision is now being implemented step by step.

He said Türkiye and "brotherly peoples" in the region now have an opportunity to open a new chapter following major hardships.

"After great hardships, we now have an opportunity to write a new golden chapter in history. God willing, we will not allow this opportunity to slip away," he said. "What we need is a great Türkiye consensus."

The president said Türkiye is determined to further strengthen its cooperation in all fields, beginning with its neighbors and extending across regions with which it shares cultural and historical ties.

"Borders may physically separate countries, but they cannot separate hearts and people," Erdoğan said.

"Especially among brothers who for centuries have turned toward the same qibla, believed in the same holy book and followed the same prophet, borders can never be drawn," he added.

- Aug. 30 Victory Day

Erdoğan also paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, commander-in-chief of the Turkish forces during the War of Independence and founder of the Republic of Türkiye, his comrades-in-arms, members of parliament during the struggle, and those who lost their lives fighting for the country.

"On Aug. 30, our nation dashed the hopes of the invaders who had sought to impose a fate upon it and opened the path toward the establishment of our Republic," he said.

Erdoğan stressed Türkiye's determination to defend its independence, pointing to the sacrifices made throughout its history.

"The price we have paid on these lands for centuries, as well as the price we have made our adversaries pay, is living testimony to what our nation is prepared to risk when its independence is at stake," he said. "We founded our latest state, the Republic of Türkiye, just like all our previous states, not by anyone's favor, but by sacrificing a brave son from every household," he said.

"We have existed on these lands by relying not on others, but on our own strength, and we have stood firm this way for a thousand years," he added.

Erdoğan said those seeking to understand Türkiye should look to the Battle of Manzikert, the Gallipoli campaign, the Great Victory and the Turkish War of Independence, as well as the resistance against the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

Turning to those he said are seeking to provoke Türkiye, Erdoğan urged them to look at history. "Those seeking to provoke Türkiye should read a history book, where they will also see their own past, before indulging in wishful thinking," he said.

- Northern Cyprus ferry capsize

Erdoğan also addressed the passenger ferry that capsized off Kyrenia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishing those rescued a speedy recovery.

"We will ensure that the necessary steps are taken in cooperation with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus authorities to determine the causes of the accident and, if there was any negligence, hold those responsible to account," he said.

A concert planned as part of the Victory Day program was canceled following the passenger ship disaster off Kyrenia.