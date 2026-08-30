ICELANDS NO TO EU TALKS VOTE NOT A SETBACK BUT VICTORY FOR DEMOCRACY: PM

Iceland's 'No' to EU talks vote not 'a setback' but 'victory for democracy': PM

Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir said Sunday that her fellow citizens' vote against restarting talks to join the EU was not "a setback" but "a victory for democracy".

"I don't see this as a setback. I see this as a victory for democracy. We had over 80 percent of the country participate in a matter like this," Frostadottir told a press conference.

She confirmed that her "government is not going forward with the accession talks this term", after a narrow majority voted against resuming EU entry talks that were suspended 13 years ago.







