PALESTINE CALLS FOR INTL ACTION TO END ISRAELS SUFFOCATING SIEGE ON WEST BANK TOWN

Palestine warned Saturday that the continued escalation by the Israeli army and illegal occupiers in the West Bank town of Al-Mughayyir aim to isolate the area and displace its residents, calling for international action to end the violence.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Israel has imposed "a suffocating siege" on the town, northeast of Ramallah, for the past 20 days, sealing off its entrance gates, and allowing residents only two hours a day for movement.

It said the Israeli measures include banning the entry of ambulances into the town amid "indiscriminate targeting" of citizens.

"These Israeli actions are an attempt to isolate and besiege the town militarily and economically and displace its residents," it warned.

The ministry said the escalating attacks by the army and occupiers in the West Bank are part of a policy aimed at "creating a reality of killing, terror, and forced displacement" and altering the situation on the ground.

It emphasized that the "continued provision of protection, weapons, and political and legal cover" for illegal occupiers could lead to "an escalation with uncontrollable repercussions," calling for urgent international action to halt it.

The ministry urged the international community and all nations to move beyond "mere verbal condemnation" toward taking "deterrent political, legal, and economic measures," and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

It also called for activating international jurisdiction to prosecute the perpetrators of violations, blocking illegal settlement products from international markets, and holding to account entities that provide occupiers with weapons, funding, or support.

The occupied West Bank has seen an escalation in Israeli military raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

On Friday, three Palestinians were injured in an occupier attack in Al-Mughayyir, while army forces and illegal occupiers held an ambulance that was en route to transport the injured.