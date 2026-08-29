Putin says trade, economic ties with Belarus developing despite ‘external’ influence efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that trade and economic ties between Russia and the neighboring Belarus is developing despite "external" attempts to influence them.

"Overall, I want to note that … our main area of interaction, trade and economics, is developing successfully, despite all external attempts to somehow influence it," Putin said in opening remarks, as he hosted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence, situated west of capital Moscow.

Describing an "almost $52 billion in turnover last year," according to Russian statistics, as a "good indicator," Putin said they have seen an additional 12.5% increase in the first six months of this year, with $4.5 billion in direct Russian investment.

Putin highlighted technological cooperation between Russia and Belarus, noting the latter has "preserved and expanded much of what was created during the Soviet era," and that they can continue to advance in these areas, including microelectronics.

The Russian president said they will also summarize some of the results of talks his Belarusian counterpart held in Moscow a day prior, adding that their countries continue to work actively on the international stage and strengthen the Union State.

For his part, Lukashenko said issues related to technological cooperation were raised in his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday, and that they will find solutions, in this context, just as in other areas of cooperation.

"The fact that we are meeting with you is not solely our fault. The dynamics of international relations are such that they, among other things, push us to discuss the problems we face. You can be sure that we will overcome all difficulties together, working together," he added.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State and have been in dialogue for years to move closer together.