Kremlin says it sees EU as hostile, no prospect of improved relations

Europe is making statements suggesting that it regards Russia as an "adversary and even an enemy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, adding that Moscow sees no prospect of improved relations between Russia and the European Union.
It was not immediately clear which statements Peskov was referring to. He added that the EU's current politicians are confrontational towards Russia, "not only in words but also in deeds".
"They are mobilising Europe's military capabilities and directing them against our country, whilst taking a direct part in hostilities against us," Peskov said.