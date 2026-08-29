Kremlin says it sees EU as hostile, no prospect of improved relations

Europe is making statements suggesting that it regards ⁠Russia as ⁠an "adversary and even an enemy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov said on Saturday, adding that Moscow sees no prospect of improved relations between Russia and the European Union.

It ⁠was ⁠not immediately clear which statements Peskov was referring to. He added that the EU's current politicians ⁠are confrontational towards Russia, "not only in words but also in deeds".

"They are mobilising Europe's military ⁠capabilities ‌and directing ‌them against our ⁠country, ‌whilst taking a direct part in ⁠hostilities ⁠against us," Peskov ⁠said.







