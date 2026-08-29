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News World Kremlin says it sees EU as hostile, no prospect of improved relations

Kremlin says it sees EU as hostile, no prospect of improved relations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Europe treats Russia as an "enemy," shutting the door to any near-term thaw in relations between Moscow and the European Union.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 29,2026 05:57 PM
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KREMLIN SAYS IT SEES EU AS HOSTILE, NO PROSPECT OF IMPROVED RELATIONS

Europe is making statements suggesting that it regards ⁠Russia as ⁠an "adversary and even an enemy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov said on Saturday, adding that Moscow sees no prospect of improved relations between Russia and the European Union.

It ⁠was ⁠not immediately clear which statements Peskov was referring to. He added that the EU's current politicians ⁠are confrontational towards Russia, "not only in words but also in deeds".

"They are mobilising Europe's military ⁠capabilities ‌and directing ‌them against our ⁠country, ‌whilst taking a direct part in ⁠hostilities ⁠against us," Peskov ⁠said.