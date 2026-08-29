Netanyahu condemns violence in West Bank villages in rare settler criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu levelled rare criticism at Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, condemning what he called "criminal acts of violence" perpetrated in two Palestinian villages on Saturday.

"I strongly condemn the criminal acts of violence committed in the villages of Qusra and Jalud by a handful of rioters who are violating the law, causing a grave injustice to the law-abiding Jewish community, interfering with the IDF in carrying out its missions, and harming Israel's standing in the world," Netanyahu said in a statement.









