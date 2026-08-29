Israeli army blows up elderly care home in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army blew up an elderly care home in southern Lebanon on Saturday in yet another violation of the country's sovereignty, the Lebanese NNA news agency reported.

The elderly social care home was situated in the town of Houla, Marjayoun distrcit.

The army also demolished buildings between the towns of Markaba and Rab El Thalathine in the district.

In the southern Nabatieh district, an Israeli drone struck an open area between Jarmaq and Kfar Remman, while artillery fire targeted the outskirts of the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh.

Israeli artillery also shelled an area between the towns of Haddatha and Haris.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since launching a new offensive in March, with its forces advancing into additional areas of the south.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel reached a US-mediated framework agreement providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.