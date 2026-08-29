Turkish Navy helps free hijacked vessel in deadly battle with pirates: Somalia

The Turkish Navy and Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) rescued the cargo ship MV LATUF, which was hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, in a joint operation, the Somali Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement on US social media company X, the ministry said the operation lasted 10 days after the vessel was hijacked by pirates on Aug. 17 off Jifle in the Eyl district of the northeastern Nugaal region.

Four boats used by the pirates were destroyed and 14 pirates were killed in the operation, the ministry said.

It added that sustained pressure from security forces forced the remaining pirates to abandon the vessel.

Security forces subsequently took full control of the MV LATUF, which safely resumed its voyage, according to the statement.

The ministry said the operation was carried out under a defense cooperation agreement between Somalia and Türkiye, which has strengthened bilateral cooperation in protecting Somalia's coastline, ensuring maritime security and combating piracy.

Stressing that piracy is a serious crime subject to severe penalties, the ministry warned those involved in such activities, as well as their supporters and anyone who facilitates or turns a blind eye to them, would be held accountable and brought to justice.

The ministry commended the Somali National Armed Forces and the Turkish Navy for their cooperation, and reiterated its commitment to protecting the country's coastline and territorial waters, combating piracy and ensuring the safety of maritime navigation.

- Türkiye-Somalia defense, maritime security cooperation

A Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement signed between Türkiye and Somalia in February 2024 covers defense ties as well as efforts to strengthen Somalia's maritime security capabilities.

Under the agreement, Türkiye is expected to support Somalia in protecting its maritime jurisdiction areas, securing marine resources and combating illegal activities.

Türkiye has also long provided military training and capacity-building support in Somalia.