US pauses immigrant visa applications worldwide

The Trump administration has paused immigrant visa applications worldwide to accommodate "in-depth training" for consular officers, as it seeks to screen out applicants deemed likely to need US assistance, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates have received emails saying their appointments were being rescheduled and that they would receive notice of new dates and times.

"A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need," a State Department spokesperson told the FT.

The department this month launched "a global training initiative" to "ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently," the spokesperson said.

The pause comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to tighten US immigration policies, including imposing new limits on visas and green cards and ending nearly all refugee resettlement.

Brian Simmons, an attorney at immigration law firm Fragomen in Washington, said many affected applicants had "already spent thousands of dollars and disrupted their lives to attend scheduled interviews, only to have their appointments cancelled at the last minute".

The State Department did not say when appointments would resume, saying: "To accommodate this in-depth training, appointments for visa services will be adjusted."

The move follows a federal judge's ruling last week striking down Trump's pause on immigration applications from 75 mostly poorer countries whose nationals the administration believes could need assistance.



