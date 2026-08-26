Bulgaria’s Türkiye border crossing to boost capacity

Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint between Bulgaria and Türkiye will be renovated to increase the capacity to reduce traffic congestion and waiting times for trucks and Turkish Bulgarian residents returning home during the migrant season.

Yunus Sezer, governor of the northwestern Edirne province bordering Bulgaria, and Nikolay Shushkov from the Bulgarian National Customs Agency held a meeting to discuss renovation and construction efforts at the border crossing.

Sezer and Shushkov, as well as their respective delegations, inspected the ongoing work at the border checkpoint as a part of their meeting, according to the governor's office.