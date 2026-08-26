 Contact Us
News World Bulgaria’s Türkiye border crossing to boost capacity

Bulgaria’s Türkiye border crossing to boost capacity

The Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint between Bulgaria and Türkiye is set for renovation to enhance capacity and decrease congestion, discussed in a meeting between officials from both nations.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 26,2026 10:57 AM
Subscribe
BULGARIA’S TÜRKIYE BORDER CROSSING TO BOOST CAPACITY

Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint between Bulgaria and Türkiye will be renovated to increase the capacity to reduce traffic congestion and waiting times for trucks and Turkish Bulgarian residents returning home during the migrant season.

Yunus Sezer, governor of the northwestern Edirne province bordering Bulgaria, and Nikolay Shushkov from the Bulgarian National Customs Agency held a meeting to discuss renovation and construction efforts at the border crossing.

Sezer and Shushkov, as well as their respective delegations, inspected the ongoing work at the border checkpoint as a part of their meeting, according to the governor's office.