More than 50 children die in diphtheria outbreak in northwestern Nigeria

More than 50 children have died from a diphtheria outbreak in Rano Local Government Area of Nigeria's northwestern Kano state, a state lawmaker said Tuesday, urging authorities to step up efforts to contain the disease.

Ibrahim Malami, who represents Rano Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, raised the alarm during a motion of urgent public importance, saying the outbreak had severely affected communities in Rurum Ward, including Rurum A, Rurum B and Sabuwar Kaura.

He said the local government's medical department had launched emergency measures, while his office had provided medicines to support the response.

Malami called on Kano Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf and state health authorities to deploy additional medical personnel, medicines and other emergency assistance to the affected communities.

"We want to inform the Governor and the Commissioner for Health to send further emergency aid to the region because the disease has spread heavily in that area," Malami said.

Another lawmaker, Usman Abubakar Tasiu, representing Kiru Constituency, warned that the outbreak had spread beyond Rano, with cases also reported in Kwanar Dangora, Garin Dangora and Yelwa communities in neighboring Kiru Local Government Area.

The state Assembly subsequently adopted a resolution urging immediate government intervention and tasked its health committee with coordinating with the state Health Ministry to ensure emergency measures are implemented in the affected areas.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can cause severe illness and death, particularly among unvaccinated children. Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention advises parents to ensure children receive the recommended three doses of the pentavalent vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age.

Nigeria has faced recurring diphtheria outbreaks in recent years, with Kano among the states hardest hit. The World Health Organization said Kano accounted for the majority of suspected cases during a major nationwide outbreak in 2023.

The latest deaths underscore ongoing challenges in vaccination coverage, disease surveillance and access to timely treatment as Nigerian authorities work to contain diphtheria outbreaks.



