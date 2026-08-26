Saudi Arabia welcomes integration of YPG into Syrian military

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed the integration of the now-disbanded YPG terror group into Syria's military institutions, saying the move would contribute to the country's security and stability.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the kingdom's support for steps taken by the Syrian government to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people and advance unity and development.

On Tuesday, YPG ringleader Mazloum Abdi announced the dissolution of the terror group.

The Syrian administration and the YPG reached an agreement on Jan. 29 that provided for a ceasefire and the group's gradual integration into state institutions.





