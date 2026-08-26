Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK six years after stepping away from their roles as senior working members of Britain's royal family and starting a new life in California, according to media reports Wednesday.

Prince Harry, Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are believed to have flown privately to Britain from California, the BBC reported.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said "this is not something we would comment on."

The development came after the couple announced last week their intention to relocate from the US to a private, non-royal residence outside London later this month.

Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are expected to begin attending a British school in September, according to the reports.

There are currently no plans for Harry or Meghan to resume official roles as working members of the royal family.

The return marks a significant development for the Sussexes, who moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in early 2020.





