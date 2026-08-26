2 killed when small aircraft crashes in northern Italy

Two people were killed Wednesday when a small aircraft crashed in Italy's northern Piedmont region, Italian news outlet TG24 reported.

The crash occurred at around 11.30 am local time (0930GMT) in Antrona Schieranco near the Campliccioli dam.

The two occupants, identified as a 64-year-old engineer from Premeno and his 63-year-old friend from the Milan area, died instantly, according to the report.

The aircraft appeared to be an autogyro, a type of rotorcraft in which the engine provides forward thrust while the rotor turns through autorotation.

Firefighters said the aircraft struck cables belonging to the Enel cable car serving the dam before catching fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, supported by the Drago helicopter for rescue and firefighting operations.

Witnesses in the nearby village of Antrona reported seeing the aircraft on fire, describing it as "a ball of fire."





