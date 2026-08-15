6 people dead, 1 critically injured in Michigan shooting: Police

Six people, including the suspected gunman, died, and another person was critically injured in a shooting in Missaukee County in the US state of Michigan, on Friday, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township at about 11.40 am local time (1540GMT) after receiving a report of a shooting. They found three people dead and another critically injured, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Chad Hickman, who had fled before troopers arrived, prompting a large-scale search involving Michigan State Police (MSP) emergency, aviation, and canine units.

Investigators later found a fourth victim at another residence and discovered Hickman's vehicle near a wooded area by Whitlock Lake in Caldwell Township. Hickman and another person were subsequently found dead in the area.

"There is no threat to the public," MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Ashley Miller said, adding that authorities would continue patrolling the community while processing the multiple crime scenes.

"Not only is this difficult for our investigators and our troopers, but it's very hard for this community. You know, this type of loss is tragic," Miller said. "And we're going to conduct a thorough investigation, and we want to make sure to keep our community members up to date on our current situation and what we're discovering throughout this process."

Michigan State Police asked residents to avoid the three locations while investigators process the scenes. The circumstances and motive remain under investigation.



