UAE says tanker belonging to national oil company targeted in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE said Friday that a tanker belonging to its national oil company ADNOC was targeted while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

No injuries were reported in the attack, and the situation was brought under control, according to a report by the UAE's official news agency WAM, citing the state oil company.

The company emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers, maintaining freedom of navigation, and safeguarding maritime security.

ADNOC urged the public to follow information only from official sources and refrain from spreading unverified information or rumors.

Two ADNOC tankers were also targeted Thursday while passing through the strait. No deaths or injuries were reported in that incident.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a verified report of an attack on a bulk carrier in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

The vessel was "struck by an unknown projectile which has hit the hull," UKMTO said in a warning issued Saturday.

"The crew are reported safe, no damage assessment has been reported and environmental impact is unknown at present," it added.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The Strait of Hormuz has seen escalating tensions amid the US-Iran war, raising fears of disruptions to shipping and global energy supplies despite diplomatic efforts to consolidate understandings on freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.



