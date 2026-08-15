Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating efforts to ensure regional security, stability

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said his country and North Korea are coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability.

In a telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Korea's Liberation Day, Putin said that relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have reached an "unprecedented level of comprehensive strategic partnership."

"Our countries actively cooperate in all areas, coordinating their efforts to ensure regional security and stability," Putin said in the telegram published by the Kremlin.

He also expressed confidence that they will continue their joint work on pressing issues on the bilateral and international agendas "for the benefit of the Russian and Korean peoples, in the interests of building a more just and truly democratic world order."

Moscow and Pyongyang have significantly expanded political, military, and economic ties over the past two years following the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024.

The holiday, marking Japan's defeat in World War II and the end of its 35 years of colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula, is also celebrated in South Korea.



