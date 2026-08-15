UK lawmaker condemns Bezos-linked investment in Liverpool

British lawmaker Zarah Sultana on Friday condemned the sale of a minority stake in Liverpool Football Club to a consortium including billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, urging supporters to denounce the investment.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) agreed to sell a roughly one-third stake in the Premier League club to 1892 Holdings, a consortium led by former Queens Park Rangers Chairman Amit Bhatia, and including the Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital and K5 Sports, where Bezos is the lead investor. FSG will retain majority ownership and operational control, according to an Anadolu report.

"Sickened by the news that Jeff Bezos' consortium has bought roughly a third of Liverpool Football Club," Sultana, an independent MP, wrote on US social media company X.

She cited Amazon's controversial record on workers' rights and trade unions among her concerns, warning against Liverpool becoming "just another asset in a billionaire's portfolio."

Sultana also criticized Amazon's involvement in Project Nimbus, a cloud computing contract involving Amazon Web Services and Google that provides services to the Israeli government.

She alleged that Amazon's technology helps underpin Israeli state infrastructure amid Israel's genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, and questioned whether the investment is compatible with Liverpool's identity and history of solidarity.

"Liverpool is more than a business, it's a community," wrote Sultana.

She urged supporters to mobilize against the investment, pointing to previous fan campaigns against the proposed European Super League and increases in ticket prices.

"Supporters have a voice. We've used it before," she said. "We MUST use it again."

Spirit of Shankly, Liverpool's recognized supporters' union, also said the deal had raised "many questions for supporters."

The group said it had contacted the UK's Independent Football Regulator about the next steps and would also seek clarity on the due diligence required by the Premier League.

SoS said it would consult its members and the wider Liverpool fan base about concerns surrounding the transaction.

"Given the commitments by FSG and the previous roles of head of the consortium Amit Bhatia, we will be seeking engagement to understand better what this sale and consequent changes will mean for the future of LFC and its fans," it said.

The supporters' union stressed the importance of scrutiny about ownership, saying Liverpool fans needed "zero reminder of the importance of good governance and club ownership."

Anadolu reported earlier that Liverpool supporters had sought assurances about the proposed investment, including questions about the identity of the investors, their potential influence, and whether their involvement aligns with the club's values.