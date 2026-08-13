Russia ready to receive US envoys Witkoff, Kushner once plans become clear

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday that Moscow is ready to receive US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner once their plans for a possible visit become clear.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state news agency Tass, Ryabkov said the issue of the visit is under consideration, while public reports appeared periodically.

"We will certainly be able to promptly arrange their reception once it becomes clearer what their actual plans are," he said.

Commenting on the media reports claiming Ukraine presented to the US its new peace proposals, Ryabkov said Moscow had not received any signals from Washington.

"No," Ryabkov responded when asked whether Russia was aware of the proposals, adding that the US had not conveyed any proposals through diplomatic channels.

Ryabkov said the UN was experiencing a prolonged crisis and that its leadership was aware of Moscow's concerns.

"The UN is in a state of a certain crisis. This crisis is prolonged," he said, adding that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "perfectly understands the essence of the claims that the Russian side is making."

Russia is monitoring all candidates for the next UN secretary-general, he noted.

Moscow has been paying attention to statements by candidates about what they intended to do if elected, Ryabkov said, adding that "assurances, words, promises and statements are not enough."

"Concrete actions are needed. The next UN secretary-general should take Russia's concerns into account if he does not want the UN to fade away," he said.

Ryabkov also criticized US policy toward Cuba, drawing a comparison between "aggression" against Havana and Western efforts to counter Russia through military means.

"The aggression that has descended on Cuba and the attempts to undermine the unity of our country and defeat it by military means, using the regime in Kyiv as a battering ram, are events of the same order," he said.

The diplomat rejected US policy toward Cuba and expressed "unwavering solidarity" with Havana.

Ryabkov also described new US sanctions against Cuba as a manifestation of Washington's "powerlessness," saying they would not break the resolve of the Cuban people.