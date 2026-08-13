President Erdoğan hails passage of National Solidarity bill as a 'historic step'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday described the passage of the National Solidarity and Social Cohesion Bill by parliament as a "historic step."

The Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion, adopted on Monday, sets out procedures for suspending investigations, prosecutions, convictions and related proceedings. The procedures would take effect after authorities determine that the PKK/KCK terrorist organizations and affiliated groups have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy in Ankara, Erdoğan said that achieving the vision of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a Terror-Free Region is of vital importance.

Türkiye is reinforcing its military deterrence through multifaceted diplomatic moves and strategic partnerships, the president added.

On Friday, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Joint Defense Agreement at a trilateral summit in Mecca, pledging to strengthen collective security, deepen defense cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.