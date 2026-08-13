Egyptian foreign minister thanks Turkish people for 'warm welcome' to Mohamed Salah

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) shake hands with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (R) following their meeting at the Cabinet headquarters in New Alamein, Egypt, 13 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Thursday thanked the Turkish people for according "warm welcome" to Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, who recently joined Trabzonspor, a Turkish football club.

"We thank the Turkish people for the warm welcome extended to star player Mohamed Salah of Trabzonspor, which has touched our hearts," Abdelatty said at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Fidan is on an official visit to Egypt.

Abdelatty said relations between Türkiye and Egypt are "indeed built on strong foundations."

"We oppose and condemn all Israeli attacks on Syria's sovereignty," he said.

Abdelatty also said Egypt is in "full agreement" with Türkiye on supporting Sudan's territorial integrity and rejects any division of the country.

On Gaza, he said: "The Palestinian groups in Gaza have acted responsibly with respect to laying down their arms and beginning the political process. Israel must also fulfill its obligations."