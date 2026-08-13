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News Türkiye Türkiye-Egypt ties are 'at excellent level,' says Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye-Egypt ties are 'at excellent level,' says Turkish foreign minister

“Relations between Türkiye and Egypt are at an excellent level under the leadership of our respective presidents. Hopefully, we will reach our target of $15 billion in trade volume [with Egypt]. To this end, we also signed a decision amending the free trade agreement with Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Saleh,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published August 13,2026 09:58 PM
Updated August 13,2026 10:03 PM
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TÜRKIYE-EGYPT TIES ARE AT EXCELLENT LEVEL, SAYS TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER

Relations between Türkiye and Egypt are "at an excellent level" under the leadership of their presidents, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday.

In a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Egypt's El Alamein city, Fidan said the two countries share the "same stance" on Libya's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and indivisibility.

He said Türkiye and Egypt agreed on the need to take more serious measures on Gaza.

Fidan began a two-day visit to Egypt on Thursday.

During the visit, Fidan is scheduled to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and meet senior Egyptian officials, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.