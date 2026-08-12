Under new rules, countries affected by war will not be able to host Eurovision

Under new Eurovision rules announced Wednesday, countries affected by war or serious geopolitical instability will no longer be able to host the song contest if safety and security are at risk.

Eurovision said in a statement that its governing Reference Group approved the changes following its annual review and feedback from participating broadcasters after the 2026 contest in Vienna, ahead of next year's edition in Bulgaria.

"The Rules of the Contest now say the winning broadcaster will automatically be ineligible to host the Contest if an armed conflict, a sensitive geopolitical situation, or any other situation materially affects the security, safety or stability of their state or immediate region," it said.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) may commission an independent security assessment and appoint an alternative host broadcaster if necessary.

The host broadcaster, it said, will organize the contest in its own right and will not be required to stage the event on behalf of another member.

Under other revisions, starting next year, all competing artists must also be at least 18 years old on the day of their first rehearsal, up from 16, according to the statement.

Eurovision also clarified that lead singers must perform the main melody live. Pre-recorded elements and backing tracks remain permitted but cannot replace or unduly assist the lead vocal.

Eurovision Director Martin Green said the changes aim to strengthen clarity, artist protection, and safety while preserving the contest's "spirit and integrity."