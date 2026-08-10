Malaysian premier undergoing medical examinations: Report

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is undergoing medical examinations and procedures as prescribed by medical specialists, and is expected to remain under medical observation for two days, his office said Monday, according to local media.

The Prime Minister's Office did not disclose details about the nature of the examinations or procedures, The Star daily reported.

It also called on Malaysians to pray for Anwar's examinations and procedures to proceed smoothly and for his continued good health.

"We pray that all matters relating to the Prime Minister's examinations and procedures will be eased and that he will be granted continued good health so that he can return to his duties as usual in the near future, God willing," Anwar's senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said.



