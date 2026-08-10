Japanese premier calls for free, safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday urged the resumption of free and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Haitham responded that Oman would consult with and respect the views of countries that use the waterway, Takaichi told reporters at her office in Tokyo, according to Kyodo News.

Oman and Iran are negotiating transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Muscat Daily, the two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields in pursuit of their mutual interests, as well as regional developments.

The phone call comes as negotiations over the future of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remain at an impasse.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a broader agreement.

The memorandum envisaged a gradual restoration of commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation later stalled amid mutual accusations of violations of its terms.





