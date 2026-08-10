Heat alerts upgraded across England as temperatures set to reach 36C

Pedestrians shelter from the sun under umbrellas on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, 29 July 2026. (EPA File Photo)

Heat health alerts have been upgraded across England ahead of a week of soaring temperatures, with highs of up to 36C (96.8F) forecast in the southeast on Thursday.

Some areas will move to amber heat health alerts -- one level below the highest -- from Tuesday as the next heat wave intensifies. The country's national weather agency, the Met Office, is also considering whether to issue extreme heat warnings.

The rising temperatures come as large parts of England and all of Wales are already experiencing drought conditions, with further areas expected to be declared this afternoon.

More than 20 million people are already affected by hosepipe bans as water supplies come under increasing pressure, according to British media.

Scotland is facing a different picture. Parts of the country have received the equivalent of half a month's rain in just two days, and drought is not declared there in the same way as in England and Wales. Instead, authorities monitor water scarcity. There are currently no official droughts in Northern Ireland.

The combination of intense heat and continued pressure on water supplies is expected to keep authorities monitoring conditions closely as temperatures rise through the week.

Last month, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Britain recorded 2,877 excess deaths during the May and June heat waves, nearly double the 1,504 excess deaths recorded during the summer of 2025.

On July 30, a drought was declared for Wales as a whole amid deteriorating conditions caused by sustained high temperatures, while a drought was also declared last month across half of England following record-low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures.