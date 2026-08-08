Georgia calls on Russia to implement obligations under EU-mediated 2008 ceasefire

Georgia on Saturday called on Russia to implement obligations under an EU-mediated ceasefire in 2008 that halted a five-day conflict between the two countries over the breakaway South Ossetia and Abkhazia regions.

A statement by the country's Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the 2008 Russo-Georgian War accused Moscow of taking control of its two internationally recognized regions, which Tbilisi defines as an "occupation," while "disregarding the fundamental norms and principles of international law."

"Today, … Russia continues to defy the EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement. Moreover, Russia is expanding its illegal control within the occupied regions, continuing their militarization and actively taking steps towards their de facto annexation," the statement said.

Further accusing Russia of "severely worsening the security and humanitarian environment on the ground," the statement said the lack of access for international organizations to both regions "complicates a comprehensive assessment of the situation and ensuring the effective protection of human rights."

The statement went on to say that Georgia remains "firmly committed to the policy of peaceful conflict resolution, the objectives of which are de-occupation, the strengthening of peace and the restoration of trust and relations between societies divided by the conflict."

"To achieve these goals, Georgia utilizes diplomatic and legal mechanisms and actively cooperates with international partners," it said.

The statement also said Tbilisi attaches particular importance to the Geneva International Discussions established in October 2008 as the primary format of talks to address security, humanitarian and human rights issues caused by the war.

It called on Russia to "cease the illegal occupation of Georgia's territories and actions directed towards their de facto annexation," as well as to implement the obligations it assumed under the EU-mediated ceasefire deal, namely to "withdraw its military forces from the territory of Georgia and to ensure the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes."

In August 2008, a five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway South Ossetia and Abkhazia regions.

Tbilisi ultimately lost control of both regions, which Moscow recognized as independent states later that month. In response, Georgia cut off diplomatic relations with Russia.

Both regions are still internationally recognized as Georgian territories, including by Türkiye.