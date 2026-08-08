US expects Iran to ensure safe oil flow through Strait of Hormuz: Vance

The US expects Iran to restore the flow of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict levels and ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, US Vice President JD Vance said Saturday.

"Our expectation is you're going to see the same amount of oil and gas come out of the Gulf that you saw before the conflict started," Vance told Fox News, saying Iran had communicated that intention to Washington.

"But you know, we don't trust. We verify," Vance said. "We actually look not at people's words but people's deeds."

He said Washington was also monitoring Iranian statements about potentially imposing tolls on vessels using the strategic waterway.

"The Iranians have told us they have no plans to toll the Strait of Hormuz," Vance said, adding that the US would judge Tehran by its actions.

Vance said Iran and Gulf countries, particularly Oman, had been discussing ways to maintain safe maritime traffic.

He said Iran had laid "a large number of mines" at the start of the conflict, making demining and the establishment of a safe traffic scheme key issues.

"What we're really working through now is how you can actually set up a traffic scheme so that the ships that pass can pass through safely. That includes, of course, demining," Vance said.

The US also expects Iran to commit to not firing on commercial vessels, Vance said.

"That also includes a commitment from the Iranians that they're not going to fire at commercial vessels," he said.

"They're hurting in a big way. They want this thing to be over," he said, adding that the key question was whether Iran's system could provide what Washington considers necessary for an agreement.